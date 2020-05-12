Matthew Mars Pertl



Memphis - Matthew Mars Pertl, 39, passed away suddenly at his home on April 30. Matthew was the son of Steven M Pertl and Tammie Pertl of Memphis. Matthew was a graduate of White Station High School. He attended University of Memphis and graduated with his BA and Masters degree in English. He was writing and just starting an insurance adjustment job. He is survived by a brother and sister, Michael Pertl and Jenna Pertl, both of Memphis. He was a good son and man. He will be greatly missed.













