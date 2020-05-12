Matthew Mars Pertl
Matthew Mars Pertl

Memphis - Matthew Mars Pertl, 39, passed away suddenly at his home on April 30. Matthew was the son of Steven M Pertl and Tammie Pertl of Memphis. Matthew was a graduate of White Station High School. He attended University of Memphis and graduated with his BA and Masters degree in English. He was writing and just starting an insurance adjustment job. He is survived by a brother and sister, Michael Pertl and Jenna Pertl, both of Memphis. He was a good son and man. He will be greatly missed.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
