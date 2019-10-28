|
|
Matthew Michael Tiscia, Jr.
Bartlett - Matthew Michael Tiscia, Jr., age 68, passed on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Manasco Tiscia; his daughter, Carrie Richardson (Greg); his granddaughter, Cassandra; his sister, Carolyn Sherrod (Al); and many close family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Rosemary Tiscia. In his early years, Mr. Tiscia worked at Tiscia Meat Company as the foreman and later as salesman. After its closure, he was employed by Security One.
After suffering an aneurysm, he attended Ave Maria Adult Daycare for several years. Mr. Tiscia was known for his meticulous and stylish way of dressing and his great sense of humor. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, spending time with family and everything Elvis!
Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, October 30 and the Funeral Service will be 10 AM on Thursday, October 31 at Forest Hill Funeral Home- East in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019