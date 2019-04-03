Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Matthew Tiscia Sr., 96, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Tiscia. His survivors include one daughter, Carolyn (Albert) Sherrod; one son, Michael (Cheryl) Tiscia; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Family will receive guests for fellowship and a reception on Thursday, April 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Funeral service will be held Friday at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make all memorials to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019
