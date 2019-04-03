|
|
Matthew Tiscia Sr.
Memphis, TN
Matthew Tiscia Sr., 96, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Tiscia. His survivors include one daughter, Carolyn (Albert) Sherrod; one son, Michael (Cheryl) Tiscia; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Family will receive guests for fellowship and a reception on Thursday, April 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Funeral service will be held Friday at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make all memorials to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019