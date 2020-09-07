Mattie Lee Bryant



Memphis - Mattie Lee Bryant (Memaw), 94, departed this life on September 4, 2020 Mattie was dedicated to her Christian faith, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and University of Memphis Basketball fan.



Mattie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years. John M Bryant. She is survived by two sons, Rick Bryant (Pam) and Gary Bryant (Janna). Also five grandchildren, Eric Bryant (Nikki), Jason Bryant, Luke Bryant (Magen), John Bryant (Dana), Anna Goodwin (Chris). In addition, five great grandchildren, Mason, Aidan, Logan, Kinsley and Harper. Mattie's love, direction and stories will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am Thursday, September 10 with service immediately following.



Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000









