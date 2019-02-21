|
|
Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore
Quito, TN
Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Ms. Pairamore was born February 16, 1921. She was raised in the Quito Community by her parents, Willie Earldon Wilson and Mary Ann Beaver Wilson. She was predeceased by her mother and dad, her brothers, H.T. Wilson, Doug Wilson, Clifford Wilson, Ray Wilson and Ralph Wilson; her son, Ron Pairamore, a grandson, Aaron Hinson and son-in-law, Lee Hinson. She is survived by her son, Tommy Pairamore of Millington; daughters, Hazel (Don) Sargent of Manhattan, KS, Linda (Philip) Taylor, of Tupelo, MS, Ann Hinson of Collierville and Rose (Ralph) Cousar of Covington. She also leaves fourteen Grandchildren and sixteen Great-grandchildren, her sister, Faye (Earl) Kintner of Topeka, KS, and she also leaves a host of extended loving family members. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, February 21st at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, the 22nd at 11am. Interment will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds.
Munford Funeral Home
Munford Chapel
901-837-0123
Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019