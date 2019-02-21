Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Pairamore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore Obituary
Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore

Quito, TN

Mattie Ola Wilson Pairamore, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Ms. Pairamore was born February 16, 1921. She was raised in the Quito Community by her parents, Willie Earldon Wilson and Mary Ann Beaver Wilson. She was predeceased by her mother and dad, her brothers, H.T. Wilson, Doug Wilson, Clifford Wilson, Ray Wilson and Ralph Wilson; her son, Ron Pairamore, a grandson, Aaron Hinson and son-in-law, Lee Hinson. She is survived by her son, Tommy Pairamore of Millington; daughters, Hazel (Don) Sargent of Manhattan, KS, Linda (Philip) Taylor, of Tupelo, MS, Ann Hinson of Collierville and Rose (Ralph) Cousar of Covington. She also leaves fourteen Grandchildren and sixteen Great-grandchildren, her sister, Faye (Earl) Kintner of Topeka, KS, and she also leaves a host of extended loving family members. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, February 21st at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, the 22nd at 11am. Interment will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds.

Munford Funeral Home

Munford Chapel

901-837-0123

Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.