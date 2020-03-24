Services
Mattie P Black, 103 of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The King Daughters & Sons Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Surviving are daughters, Geraldine Beckley and Bernadine Weir of Berkley, CA; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great Grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to celebrate her homegoing. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown with the interment will be in Forest Hill Midtown, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
