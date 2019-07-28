|
In Loving Memory of
Maudell Wooden
1921 - 1992
"May the work that I've done speak for me"
"I paint a picture today of the late Mrs. Maudell Wooden, a mother who made my life complete. Mom was born on July 26, 1921 to Mr. Gaston and Mrs. Georgia Williams of Grand Junction, TN. She was a member of the Mays Hill Baptist Church in Hickory Valley, TN in her youth and was later baptized there.
On February 22, 1947, my mom and dad exchanged wedding vows. To this union of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Wooden, I was born the 5th of 6 children.
For those of you who crossed my mother's path at Magnolia First Baptist Church, in your community, a shopping mall or our home-no explanation is necessary.
My mother loved people of all ages. She loved her church and the Lord. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in our home. She always served our guests' their favorite dishes and desserts cooked or baked by Mom herself from scratch. Mom made dessert(s) for our family daily. Frequently in the summers, Mom served us her homemade vanilla ice cream.
We often had dinner guests. However, Mom and Dad had several guests who loved Mom's homemade rolls and biscuits along with her peach, pear and strawberry preserves. Those guests preferred breakfast.
If you haven't guessed it by now, my mother's cooking was her heart and soul. Mom's comfort foods were her special way of expressing her love and joy for anyone she met. Her culinary skills were profiled in the
Commercial Appeal twice and the
former Memphis Press-Scimitar once."
My parents were laid to rest at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis; but to enjoy Mom's home cooking, you must meet her at the Pearly Gates.
You can't miss her smile.
I love you, Mom, and shall cherish you
until the day that I die.
Twigg
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019