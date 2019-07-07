|
|
Maureen Helen Mayo
Memphis - Maureen Helen Mayo, 77, of Cordova, TN passed away July 3, 2019.
She was a graduate of St. Mary's Nursing School in Knoxville, TN and was a nurse of 32 years at St. Francis Hospital in the NICU.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Shedd; her sister, Kathy Spain; and her brother, Kenneth Shedd, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Mayo (Cindy), Andy Mayo (Nikki), Michael Mayo (Jennifer); grandchildren, Savannah Mayo, Emma Grace Mayo, Andrew Mayo, Mary Carter Hitt; and her granddog, Lola.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to .
Family will receive friends from 9:30am to 10:30am on Wednesday, July 10th at St. Francis of Assisi, 8151 Chimney Rock Blvd, Cordova, TN. Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019