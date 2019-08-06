|
Maureen Melvin Sieben
Memphis - Maureen Melvin Sieben, age 72, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. Maureen was born September 5, 1946. The daughter of Walter E. Melvin and Claire Medauer Melvin, Maureen grew up in Lawrence, MA with her brother Walter Michael. Maureen attended Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. She adopted Memphis, TN as her home in the early 1970s to open the new IRS service center. She met Leo in 1973 and they married in Andover, MA in 1974. The couple started their family in Memphis before traveling to England for 3 years while Leo was working for the US government.
Maureen was active in the St. Paul community, volunteering and serving in numerous capacities. She worked as the St. Paul Elementary School Cafeteria Manager for fifteen years, and organized fundraisers for St. Paul and Bishop Byrne. Maureen served as a den mother in Cub Scout Pack 449, and served as a past President of the Knights of Columbus Council 5062 Ladies' Auxiliary.
Maureen proudly owned Padiddles, a retail children's clothing store for eight years in Whitehaven. She loved shopping for family and friends, and generously contributed to charities including Merge Memphis, Memphis Union Mission, and Boy's Town. She enjoyed reading, listening to Elvis, and traveling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bonnie J Addario Lung Cancer Foundation or West Cancer Center & Research Institute. Her memory will live on in our hearts.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019