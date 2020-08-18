Maurice Warren Thompson



Sidon, AR - Maurice Warren Thompson, 98, was born in Sidon, Arkansas. He passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was living in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Eva Dean Thompson, his parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and a great granddaughter. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis. Maurice was an employee of Ford Motor Company in Memphis until it closed and transferred their employees to Lorain, Ohio. Upon retirement, he returned to Memphis to live.



He is survived by his two daughters, Joyce Shobert (Don) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Connie Neal of Memphis, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Forest Hill Cemetery will be handling interment and a memorial for Maurice will be held at a later date. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.









