N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Maurice White Sr. Obituary
Maurice White, Sr.

Memphis - Maurice White, Sr. transitioned on April 24, 2019 at the age of 85. His lasting legacy will be cherished leaving his spouse Mildred V. Aldridge White of 66 years, 3 children (Maurice White, Jr. (Jacqueline), Ronald White (Rose), Janet Harts and Cassandra F. Malone who preceded him in death.

Maurice served in the United States Armed Forces, a former educator at Calvary Lutheran School, employed as an LPN nurse and became the first African American Director over the housekeeping department at the Regional Medical Center (Med) and ended his professional career as Unit Manager at Methodist Hospital.

The funeral arrangements are follows:

Visitation

Friday, May 3, 2019

4:00-6:00 PM

N. J. Ford & Sons

12 South Parkway West

Memphis TN 38109



Celebration of Life

Saturday, May 4, 2019

2:00 PM, Riverside Missionary Baptist Church

3560 S. Third St.

Memphis, TN 38109



Burial

Monday, May 6, 2019

9:30 AM

Veterans Cemetery Forest Hill Irene.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
