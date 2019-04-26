|
Maverick James Carter
Hernando, MS
Maverick James, Carter, 1, of Hernando, MS, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Maverick was preceded in death by his Nana, Melinda K. Jones and his great-grandfathers, Jerry Bateman and Bobby Cottingham. He is survived by his parents, William "Billy" Carter and Christy Carter, his sister, Cadence B. Huddleston, two brothers, William R.L. Carter and Wyatt L. Carter, and his grandparents, James "Andy" Cottingham, Chris and Tabitha Jones, William "Hank" and Sherry Carter, and Billy Martin. He is also survived by his great-grandparents, Sandra May, Kenneth and Freda May, Sandy and Donnie Woods, Lynn and Larry Jones, Norma Cottingham, and Harriet Bateman, several aunts and uncles, including Megan and Christopher Martin, Devon Crowdus, Samantha Jones, Dustin Carter, Justin Pitts, Kristen Pitts, Sean Tittle and Terra Tittle. Maverick will be remembered as our "miracle sneakysnake". He looked and acted just like his daddy but was 100% a "momma's boy." Maverick brought so much joy and many great memories to our lives. You have taken a huge part of Momma and Daddy's heart with you. We all love you so much and will never stop loving you. Daddy will miss the way you hugged me with one arm squeezing my neck and the other patting my back. Momma will miss the way you reached for her when you needed her. Your big sister will miss the way you would bang on her door until she came out to play. Big brother William will miss your smile and laugh and big brother Wyatt will miss his play buddy and nap partner. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1pm until the funeral service begins at 2pm in the chapel of Brantley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Blocker Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019