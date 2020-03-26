|
Mavi Gallardo Capote
Memphis - Mavi Gallardo Capote, of Memphis, passed away on March 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 97.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. D.T. Capote.
Mrs. Capote was born on June 1, 1922, in Havana, Cuba. After the communist takeover, in 1962 the family fled the country. With the help of friendships Dr. Capote had nurtured during his trips to the United States in the 50s to attend medical conferencesespecially the family of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas West they decided to settle in Memphis.
In the decades following their relocation to Memphis, Mrs. Capote and her family became a fixture in the community, providing help and support to others that were forced to leave Cuba. Whether it was going with a newly arrived exile to show her the ropes of grocery shopping in the U.S., or accompanying her husband to visit a sickly child, Mrs. Capote was a soothing friend.
survived by her daughter Beba Heros (Ricardo), son Tico Capote (Carolina); her grandchildren Ricky Heros (Lucia), Alex Heros, Marco Capote (Alison), Alyson Capote Olsen (Marthon) and Christian Capote; as well as six great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation due to the current health crisis in the country.
A private burial will take place in Miami, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church, 1644 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 33107; Memphis University School; or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020