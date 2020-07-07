1/1
Mavis G. Crutchfield
Cordova - Mavis G. Crutchfield, born August 2, 1920 passed Tuesday morning June 30, 2020. Miss Mavis was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda D. Smith, and son, Leonard Gustafson, Jr. She is survived by her son Carl Gustafson, daughter-in-law, Carolyn Gustafson, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who knew her as Nee Nee. With her quiet, never complaining nature, kind smile, and beautiful blue eyes, mama will be missed. A celebration of Miss Mavis will be held at a memorial service July 11 at 10:00am at Family Funeral Care.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
