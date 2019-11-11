|
|
Maxine Elizabeth Dodd
Burlison, TX - Maxine Elizabeth Dodd, earned her golden wings on November 5, 2019 with her loving and caring husband of 69 years, Troy Melton Dodd, by her side. She was born May 6, 1926 to William Morris Bailey and Audrey Hall Bailey. She married Troy Dodd on March 24, 1950. She is survived by three children, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. One child and two grandchildren preceded her in death. The visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, also at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019