1/1
Maxine R. Wilson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine R. Wilson

Memphis - Maxine R. Wilson, age 79, died after a long illness on August 28th, 2020 at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee.

Maxine is survived by her children: Shelton S. Marzette of Memphis, Tennessee, Tedrick Robinson of Memphis, Tennessee and Mary S. Roberts of Memphis, Tennessee; her siblings: Beverly (Barker) McPherson Jacobs of Virginia Beach, Virginia, William M. Barker (Gail) of Memphis, Tennessee and Marilyn D. Barker (Dell) of College Park, Maryland and uncle Bill Washington of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father; William and Mary Lee Barker of Memphis, Tennessee and her brother Harold Barker of Chicago, Illinois.

Maxine was born on July 14, 1941. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1959. She earned an Executive Secretary Degree from Henderson Business College of Memphis, Tennessee in 1962. She retired as a Pharmacy Technician with over 25 years of service from the Veterans Administration Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee.

A service is scheduled for Maxine on September 5th, 2020 at 10:00am, at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, Whitehaven Chapel 5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard Memphis, TN 38116. Visitation will be on September 4th, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00pm at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, Whitehaven Chapel. The funeral home does have a social distancing and mask requirement with an allotted room for only 50-70 people.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
10:00 AM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel Whitehaven Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved