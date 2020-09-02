Maxine R. Wilson



Memphis - Maxine R. Wilson, age 79, died after a long illness on August 28th, 2020 at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee.



Maxine is survived by her children: Shelton S. Marzette of Memphis, Tennessee, Tedrick Robinson of Memphis, Tennessee and Mary S. Roberts of Memphis, Tennessee; her siblings: Beverly (Barker) McPherson Jacobs of Virginia Beach, Virginia, William M. Barker (Gail) of Memphis, Tennessee and Marilyn D. Barker (Dell) of College Park, Maryland and uncle Bill Washington of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father; William and Mary Lee Barker of Memphis, Tennessee and her brother Harold Barker of Chicago, Illinois.



Maxine was born on July 14, 1941. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1959. She earned an Executive Secretary Degree from Henderson Business College of Memphis, Tennessee in 1962. She retired as a Pharmacy Technician with over 25 years of service from the Veterans Administration Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee.



A service is scheduled for Maxine on September 5th, 2020 at 10:00am, at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, Whitehaven Chapel 5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard Memphis, TN 38116. Visitation will be on September 4th, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00pm at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, Whitehaven Chapel. The funeral home does have a social distancing and mask requirement with an allotted room for only 50-70 people.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store