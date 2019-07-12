Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Maxine Wolfe Obituary
Maxine Wolfe

Memphis - Maxine Wolfe passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her Memphis home. Maxine was born on December 29, 1930 near Columbia, MS, to Ivy and Lena Pierce Lauderdale who raised her in the Baptist faith. She reared her family in Memphis before moving to Ringling, OK with her husband Leo. She had gardener's green thumb and enjoyed sewing, and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo Wolfe, son Eugene Clark, and sisters, Marilyn Bond (Memphis), Lorene Estes (Natchez), and Faye Speirs (Slidell). Maxine is survived by sons Edward Castillo (Jan) and Joe Clark of Memphis and sister, Nora Rawls (Columbia). She leaves eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.

Visitation, at Forest Hill Funeral Home East, 2440 Whitten Road, will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, with a family grave side service following at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Health Center or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 12, 2019
