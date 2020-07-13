May Wren



Memphis - May Wynn Wren, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend, died at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis on July 11, 2020. May's memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Bartlett United Methodist Church at a later date.



Born on July 4, 1927 and raised on her family farm in Winborn, MS, May Wynn grew up picking cotton and eating fresh fruits and vegetables from her mother's garden. May's father encouraged education and dreamed that she would go to college. A proud "W Girl," May attended Mississippi College for Women and graduated with a degree in Mathematics in 1949. She then taught at her alma mater, Potts Camp High School, before moving to Memphis and teaching advanced math at Bartlett High School-a position she would hold for 34 years. May truly loved teaching every day of her career and was richly rewarded with lifelong friendships of her many students. She went on to earn her Master's in Mathematics and Physics from Ole Miss in 1967.



A lifelong Methodist, May was an active member of Bartlett United Methodist Church for 55 years. She traveled extensively with the Fun Club and saw most of the United States by bus. When she was 70, she began traveling abroad and visited 23 countries. May loved sewing, playing cards, live music, canning tomatoes, Sudoku, picking peaches, perusing the sale rack at Dillard's, and trips to the casino. Known for her country girl grit, lightheartedness, infectious humor, and adventurous spirit, May will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and former students. When asked about her life, May remarked, "It's been so long and so good."



May is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Brewer (Dennis); grandchildren, Craig Brewer (Mary Margaret), Joel Wren (Jennifer), and Hayley Wren-Mella (Mike); great-granddaughters, McAlister Brewer, Sophie Brewer, Tess Brewer, and Abigail Wren. May is preceded in death by her parents, Joel Wynn and Mae Elliott Collier; husband, Billy Wren; her beloved son, Ted Wren; and her great-grandson, Blake Ted Wren.



A sincere, heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary staff at the Methodist Hospice Residence for their compassionate care and extra crispy bacon every morning.



The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorials may be made to Bartlett United Methodist Church, the Mississippi University for Women Foundation, or to Methodist Hospice Residence.









