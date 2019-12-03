|
May Young Gordon
Collierville - May Young Gordon, age 95, passed away on November 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Gordon Sr., son, Kenneth J. Gordon Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Clark (Steve), Catherine Pfeifer (Greg), three granddaughters and one great grandson, sister, Louise Wheeler. May graduated from Humes High School and was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist. She was an avid bridge player for many years. She always thought of others before herself. She never spoke a bad word about anybody.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House per the families request. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery., 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901)767-8930
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019