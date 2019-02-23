Maynell Holland Horton



Memphis



Maynell Holland Horton died peacefully on February 21, 2019 at the age of 93. She is now with her Lord and Savior. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 25th from 11:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12:30pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery,5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.



Mrs. Horton was born to Needham Franklin and Pauline Brint Holland in Memphis, TN on December 8, 1925. She graduated from Snowden Junior High, Central High School, and the University of Memphis. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, and a dedicated servant through the UMW Ministry and willing to undertake any job. She shared her cooking and gardening abilities with friends and neighbors. After graduating from the University of Memphis in 1947, she became a dedicated career teacher and retired from Memphis City Schools in 1990. Most of her career was invested in 5th grade students at Cherokee Elementary School. She loved teaching and being a positive influence on the children. She also loved her fellow teachers and they loved her. Many looked up to her as a "teacher's teacher". One of her fondest memories was to encounter former students during her retirement years and hear what they were doing as adults. In addition to teaching, she had a lifelong love of playing the piano and organ and taught piano for many years. She played at Trinity United Methodist Church and also at Everett Memorial Methodist Church in years past. In recent years, she played and entertained residents of the assisted living facility where she resided. The family thanks the compassionate caregivers at Belmont Village Assisted Living and Sycamore Place Alzheimer's Care Center for their love and care for Mrs. Horton.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William D. Horton, Sr., and three siblings, Benita Dunlap, Ella Mewborn, and Franklin Holland. She leaves two sons, Bill Horton, Jr. of Las Cruces, NM and Tom Horton and his wife, Martha, of Germantown. She also leaves five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her loving family and many friends will remember her sweet disposition, optimism, gratefulness, and willingness to listen.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Calvary Rescue Mission Pantry fund. Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019