Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Memphis - M.C. "Mike" Mathes, 93, of Memphis TN passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Sue E. Mathes, parents, Bill and Annie Mathes, one brother, Jobe Mathes, and four sisters, Lorene Johnston, Helen Dix, Hazel Peck and Juanita Mulhaney. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Compton, granddaughter, Ashley Bowles (Gray), his great- granddaughter, Elizabeth Bowles and his brothers, Earl D. Mathes, Bobby Mathes and Levon Mathes. He was born and raised in Gibson County, TN and later joined the Army serving during WWII as a Mortarman in the Infantry. After the war, he moved to Memphis where he met and married his wife, Sue. M.C. retired from Kimberly Clark after 35 years.

M.C. enjoyed gardening, spending time working in the yard and spending time with his family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching University of Memphis basketball and football and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a faithful member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 14 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the the West TN Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
