Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
at Carole's home
Germantown - M.E. Bond, Ph.D. died on June 12, 2019 at his home in Germantown, TN with his wife, Carole at his side. He was born on September 11, 1939 in Bloomfield, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marne and Martin Bond. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole L. Bond. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. at Carole's home. Please check the website of Memorial Park Funeral Home, www.memorialparkonline.com for M.E.'s full obituary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019
