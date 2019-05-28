|
Mead Kenneth "M.K." Crawford, Sr.
- - Mr. Crawford passed away at his son's residence in Lakeland on Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. before the funeral. Burial will follow the service at Wyatt Cemetery in Hornsby, TN.
A native of Hornsby, he was the son of the late Albert Hugh Crawford and Annie Baker Crawford. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Frances Mayfield, Elizabeth Cox, Velma Barnes and Mary Dean Chandler; four brothers, A. B., Robert Wood, Clifford and Elmo Crawford; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Martin Crawford.
He married Annie Marie Sipes Crawford on August 26, 1951 and, at the time of her passing on December 2, 2010, they had been married 59 years. The Crawford's lived in Memphis from 1952-1981 during which time, Mr. Crawford worked as a City of Memphis policeman. He retired as a Sergeant and a Detective after 25 years in 1981. He served in the US Army from 1953-55. Mr. Crawford was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Memphis.
Mr. and Mrs. Crawford returned to Hornsby after his retirement from the police force and he worked as a farmer for over 20 years. Kenneth was a member of the Hornsby Ruritan Club and was trustee for Wyatt Cemetery in Hornsby for many years.
He leaves two sons, Mead Kenneth Crawford, Jr. and wife, Shirley, of Bolivar and Albert Hammons Crawford and wife, Paula of Lakeland; one brother, Deryal Crawford and wife, Margaret, of Bolivar; five grandchildren, Mead Kenneth Crawford, III and wife, Shray, Angela Crawford-Klutts and husband, Ryan, Amy Rose Dunn and husband, Zack and Albert Brandon and Adam Crawford; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019