Germantown - Melba Jordan Gadd, 90, Germantown, TN passed away Wednesday December 11th. She was born on March 13, 1929 in Ashland, MS. She attended Holmes Junior College on a basketball scholarship, where she earned a degree in education. She later worked at The Hutchison School as the Administrative Assistant to the Headmaster for many years. Melba was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a faithful member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church. She loved serving others and warmed the hearts of many through her delicious cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Elbert "Buddy" Gadd. She is survived by sons Steve and his wife Debbie of Germantown, TN and Ronnie of Franklin, TN, 3 grandchildren, Stefanie Morris (Matt), Whitney Shroyer (Dean), Rachael Gadd, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Joe Jordan (Linda), and a sister, Carolyn Oliphant and 4 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, on Saturday, December 14th at 1pm followed by the funeral service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019