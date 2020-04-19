Resources
Melba was born December 1, 1939 in Pontotoc, MS to her parents, Howard and Thelma. She is survived by her husband, Dewey (married 62 years), her two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Melinda Dowdy, and her two children, Renee' Jones and Mike Robbins, along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Melba lived a full and blessed life and was always surrounded by those that loved her. A private service will be held for immediate family.

Please feel free to donate in her name to St. Jude in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
