Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Melba Lou (Shelton) Hudson


1941 - 2019
Bartlett - Melba Lou (Shelton) Hudson was born September 28, 1941 and went to her heavenly home on November 8, 2019, after a lingering illness. Melba spent many years living in both Memphis and Knoxville. She is preceded in death by parents Fred and Mildred (Blasingame) Shelton; husband James Marvin Hudson; brothers Bobby and Frank Shelton, sister Sherry Shelton. She is survived by her: sons James Timothy Hudson (Lisa) of Millington; John Eric Hudson (Lisa) of Knoxville; Jeffrey Wayne Hudson (Sandy) of Lenoir City; grandchildren Keelee Hudson, Kacee Hudson, Bradley Hudson (Vanessa), Holly Nicholson (Justin), Hannah Hudson, Samantha Thomas (Bryson), Marshal; great granddaughters Isabelle, Olivia and Devyn; sister-in-law Vera Shelton; nephew Scott Shelton (Janette); great nieces, Lauren and Courtney; and many cousins and other family members who were loved very much by Melba. The family would like to give thanks and special appreciation to all her friends and neighbors who helped Melba during her illness. A visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
