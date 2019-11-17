|
|
Melinda Sanders Corzine
Melinda Sanders Corzine, 59, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Melinda is survived by her husband, David Corzine, her son Jonathan Frey (Callie) of Rossville, TN, her parents Johnny and Gayle Sanders of Moscow, TN, her sister Kristie Sanders Reed (Kyle) of Collierville, Tn, Her step-daughters, Lauren Corzine of Germantown, TN and Sammie Kelley (Jake) of Denver, CO. The lights of her life, her grandchildren, Harrison, George, Thea, Logan, Vayda, Evelyn, and Vivian. She was loved dearly by her nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.
Melinda was one of the founding partners in E-Z Cash LLC, where she has dedicated the last 22 years building her family business. She was a 1976 graduate of Raleigh-Egypt High School. Melinda loved travelling, and went on many trips with family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19th from 6-8 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 2 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Melinda fought a courageous battle against breast cancer, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831 PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, or komen.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019