Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Corzine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda Sanders Corzine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melinda Sanders Corzine Obituary
Melinda Sanders Corzine

Melinda Sanders Corzine, 59, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Melinda is survived by her husband, David Corzine, her son Jonathan Frey (Callie) of Rossville, TN, her parents Johnny and Gayle Sanders of Moscow, TN, her sister Kristie Sanders Reed (Kyle) of Collierville, Tn, Her step-daughters, Lauren Corzine of Germantown, TN and Sammie Kelley (Jake) of Denver, CO. The lights of her life, her grandchildren, Harrison, George, Thea, Logan, Vayda, Evelyn, and Vivian. She was loved dearly by her nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

Melinda was one of the founding partners in E-Z Cash LLC, where she has dedicated the last 22 years building her family business. She was a 1976 graduate of Raleigh-Egypt High School. Melinda loved travelling, and went on many trips with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19th from 6-8 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 2 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Melinda fought a courageous battle against breast cancer, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831 PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, or komen.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -