Melody Collette Patterson



Melody Collette Patterson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 1 after a sudden passing at her home in Cordova, Tennessee.



Melody was the third child born on August 16, 1968 to the late Addie "Ever" Lou Patterson and Robert "Scobby" Carrel Patterson. She professed her hope in Christ at the East Fifth Street MB Church, Corinth, MS. After relocating to Cordova she united with Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Southheaven, MS where she remained an active member until her passing. While at Brown she matured in her relationship with the Lord. She loved to read her Bible daily and sent daily inspirationals to many. One of her favorite passages was Proverbs 3:5 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart."



Melody was a 1986 Corinth High School graduate. She continued her education at the University of Mississippi obtaining a Bachelor of Accountancy. While there ahe joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she also served as Basileus. After graduation she continued her commitments to the sisterhood by becoming a life member.



She began her professional career with International Paper Company. At her passing she was a Senior Financial Accountant with Sharp Manufacturing Company of America, Memphis, TN where she was a dedicated employee.



Her life was exemplified by the song "May the work I've done speak for me". From taking on the role of surrogate mother after her mother's passing to being the doting aunt. She always had a way of making others feel not only special but loved. Her reach extended beyond her immediate and extended family. She was known for sharing gifts of love to friends, church family, sorority sisters, and senior citizens.



Melody leaves to cherish her memories: a brother, Rickie A. Patterson, Tupelo, MS; a sister, Camilla Patterson Williams of Fayetteville, NC; two nephews: Joshua H. Williams of Columbia, SC., ElijaY. Williams, of Fuqua-Varina, NC; Allison E. Patterson, of Boston, MA; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Melody was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Katherine Woodruff Shumpert-Dilworth and Alex Dilworth; George Shumpert and Margaret Shumpert; Robert Patterson and Erma Patterson.



There will be a walk through Visitation on Friday, December 4 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel in Corinth, MS. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 3:00 pm at Porters Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Pastor Bartholomew Orr, Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Southaven, MS will officiate.



The body will lie in state one hour prior to services.



Masks are required. CDC guidelines will be observed.



Patterson Memorial Chapel, Corinth are in charge of the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store