Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Melvin E. Stroud Sr.


1933 - 2019
Melvin E. Stroud Sr. Obituary
Melvin E. Stroud, Sr.,

Millington - Melvin E. Stroud, Sr., 86, of Millington passed away surrounded by his family at his residence on October 10, 2019. He was a postmaster at the Naval Air Station Memphis, Millington, Tn. He served four years in the Army and was in the Reserves for the National Guard.

Melvin was born in Millington, Tn on March 13, 1933 to Wesley and Elsie Stroud, Sr. He was the second of six children. Melvin was a member of East Acres Baptist Church of Millington for 62 years. He was a member of the TN Tree Farmers Association of McNairy County. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Richland Masonic Lodge in Rosemark, Tn., where he held numerous positions. He loved his family, his church and farming.

Melvin E. Stroud, Sr., leaves a brother, Albert Stroud (Carolyn); a son, Mel Stroud, Jr. (Cindy); a daughter, Brenda Ferrell (Jessie); three grandchildren, Jeff Stroud, Jason Ferrell (Melissa), Melissa Domino (Tripp), four great-grandchildren, Griffin Stroud, Gentry Stroud, Anniston Carpenter, and Levi Ferrell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane, of 64 years, who passed in March on Melvin's birthday, his parents, Wesley and Elsie Stroud, sister, Mary Stroud, his brothers, Marvin, Wesley Jr., Paul and David.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm until the service at 2 pm at Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel on Monday, October 14, 2019. Interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel, 901-873-0123, Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
