Melvin James Davey, Sr
Memphis - Melvin James Davey, Sr. 77 of Memphis, TN passed away January 4, 2020. Mr Davey was retired from the US Navy, a member of the Millington Masonic Lodge #671, Memphis Scottish Rite and an Al Chymia Shriner. He is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Davey; daughter, Dawn Davey of Drummonds, TN; sons, Melvin J. (Martha) Davey of Adamsville, TN and Edwin D. Davey of Oakland, TN; sisters, June Greer of Memphis, TN and Ruth Coogan of Madison, TN: brothers, Timothy Davey of West Allis, WI and Bill Davey of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Jan 7) at the Millington Chapel from 5pm until the service at 7:00pm. The family asks any memorials be made to the Salvation Army.
