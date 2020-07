Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Lee Johnson



Memphis - Melvin Lee Johnson, 89, of Memphis, died on July 25 at his home with his wife of 67 years, Inez Johnson, by his side.



Services will be held at Anthony Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, July 31, 2020, 12 noon with visitation one hour prior to service. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only family members will be in attendance.









