Apostolic Deliverance Temple
1369 Norris Rd
Memphis, TN 38106
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Apostolic Deliverance Temple
1369 Norris Rd.
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Deliverance Temple
1369 Norris Rd.
Memphis, TN
Melvin Michael Phillips Obituary
Melvin Michael Phillips

Southaven, MS

Melvin Michael Phillips, age 67, departed his earthly home March 1, 2019 with his loving wife Ann by his side. Melvin's friends and family will come together to celebrate his life Saturday, March 9 at the Apostolic Deliverance Temple, 1369 Norris Rd., Memphis, TN 38106. Viewing will be from 9-10:45 am and celebration services will commence at 11:00 am. E.H. Ford Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

A Class of '69 Carver High School graduate, Melvin attended Christian Brothers College and spent more than 40 years working in the packaging industry before his retirement. Known to many as Michael, he loved to read, cook and catch a few rounds of golf.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, daughters Joy (Tyron) Fitzgerald and Kristy (Alonzo) Sullivan; six grandchildren; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and daughter Shauntel (Eddie) Skinner. He left an unending legacy of love, faith, and grace that will be felt for generations.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019
