Memphis - Mennie E. Jackson, 86, of Memphis, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Robert Sledge and two siblings, Tennye Griffin and Billy Sledge. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Lieutenant Colonel Collins Jackson, Retired U.S. Air Force, four children, Colonel Collins M. Jackson, Retired U.S. Air Force and his wife Dianna, Doctor Deborah J. Jackson, Doctor Tennye R. Jackson and Gregory L. Jackson and four grandchildren, Simone, Mason, Lauren and Alicia.



Mrs. Jackson earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She received the Point of Light Award from the Thousand points of light foundation formed by U.S. President George H.W. Bush. She also loved to play Bridge and create landscape sculptures.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 23rd from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:15 a.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road in Memphis.



In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Jackson's name to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.