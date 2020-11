Or Copy this URL to Share

Merrilyn Everett



Merrilyn Everett passed away on October 25, 2020 at Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach, Florida.



She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 16, 1943. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, R.B. and Imogene Slate Everett; brother, R.B "Barney" Everett 111.



She left behind her two sisters JoAnn E. Brioschi and Sherry Everett Page both from Florida; 4 nieces, 3 nephews. extended family and loving friends.









