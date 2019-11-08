Services
Smart Cremation
1000 S Yates Rd.
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 827-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Committal
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Merry Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merry McCord Whitman


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merry McCord Whitman Obituary
Merry McCord Whitman

Memphis - Merry McCord Whitman, 70, died on November 1, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was born on September 30, 1949 in Denison, IA to Harold and Marian McCord, where she was raised alongside three sisters Francie Hutcheson, Becky Clymer and Ruth Locklin.

Merry is preceded in death by her husband Edward Morrison Whitman and her son Edward Morrison Whitman, Jr. She is survived by three children and their spouses John and Alice Roberts, Hal and Kristine Roberts, and Chandler and Ryan Irwin, as well as four grandchildren Angela, Lucy, Evelyn and Jack.

The family will gather to receive visitors on Thursday, November 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church. The funeral will take place Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with the committal directly following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smart Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -