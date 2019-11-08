|
Merry McCord Whitman
Memphis - Merry McCord Whitman, 70, died on November 1, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was born on September 30, 1949 in Denison, IA to Harold and Marian McCord, where she was raised alongside three sisters Francie Hutcheson, Becky Clymer and Ruth Locklin.
Merry is preceded in death by her husband Edward Morrison Whitman and her son Edward Morrison Whitman, Jr. She is survived by three children and their spouses John and Alice Roberts, Hal and Kristine Roberts, and Chandler and Ryan Irwin, as well as four grandchildren Angela, Lucy, Evelyn and Jack.
The family will gather to receive visitors on Thursday, November 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church. The funeral will take place Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with the committal directly following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to St. Jude Hospital.
