Mesel Lena McLaurin
Mesel Lena McLaurin, age 100, took the angel's hand to ascend to Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was a faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was born in Magee, MS in the Skiffa Community.
She attended Alcorn A and M College and received her BA Degree in Home Economics. She also received her MA Degree from The University of Illinois. She taught in the Jackson Mississippi Public School System for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend J.B. McLaurin, Sr. and daughter, Mrs. Evelyn McLaurin Cain. She leaves to mourn: her son, Dr. Joseph McLaurin, Jr. (Toya) of Germantown, TN; 3 grandchildren, Mrs. Erica Cain Walker (Tommy) of Arlington, VA; Dr. Nicholas Cain (Elaytheia) of Chicago, IL & Kyla Mesel Lena McLaurin of Germantown, TN; 3 great grand children, Tatiana Walker, Zoe Cain & Phoenix Cain and a host of relative and friends.
Viewing will be at R.S. Lewis Funeral Home on Walnut Grove on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on distancing and travel, she will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony in Jackson, MS. A Homegoing Memorial Celebration will be held for her in Memphis, TN at a later and safer date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020