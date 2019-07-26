Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Michael Alan Lucus

Michael Alan Lucus Obituary
Michael Alan Lucus

Memphis - Michael Alan Lucus, 55, electrical technician for Olympus passed away July 20, 2019. Mr. Lucus was in the USMC from 1984-1990 as an air traffic control radar technician; earned his Bachelor's Degree from Memphis State University; and was a college baseball pitcher for Arizona Mesa and Arkansas State University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Lucus and is survived by his wife, Sharon Lucus; daughters, Alexis (& husband, Alex) McAfee of Lakeland, TN and MinJung Kim of Seoul, South Korea; son, Talan Lucus of Lakeland, TN; father, Gary Lucus of Powell, WY; brothers, Tony Lucus and Rick Lucus both of Powell, WY; and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, extended family, nieces, nephews and beloved family pets. The family will receive friends Sunday (July 28) from 5pm - 8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30am at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be Wednesday at 11am at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 26, 2019
