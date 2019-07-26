|
|
Michael Alan Lucus
Memphis - Michael Alan Lucus, 55, electrical technician for Olympus passed away July 20, 2019. Mr. Lucus was in the USMC from 1984-1990 as an air traffic control radar technician; earned his Bachelor's Degree from Memphis State University; and was a college baseball pitcher for Arizona Mesa and Arkansas State University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Lucus and is survived by his wife, Sharon Lucus; daughters, Alexis (& husband, Alex) McAfee of Lakeland, TN and MinJung Kim of Seoul, South Korea; son, Talan Lucus of Lakeland, TN; father, Gary Lucus of Powell, WY; brothers, Tony Lucus and Rick Lucus both of Powell, WY; and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, extended family, nieces, nephews and beloved family pets. The family will receive friends Sunday (July 28) from 5pm - 8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30am at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be Wednesday at 11am at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 26, 2019