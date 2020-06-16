Michael Booker
Michael Booker

Michael Booker, 72 passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Michael was veterans in the U.S. Army. Visitation Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home (Martin L. King Chapel) Vance Ave. Location 374 Vance Ave. with graveside service to followed in West Tennessee Veterans 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. at 2:00 p.m.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home (Martin L. King Chapel)
JUN
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
West Tennessee Veterans
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
