Michael Booker
Michael Booker, 72 passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Michael was veterans in the U.S. Army. Visitation Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home (Martin L. King Chapel) Vance Ave. Location 374 Vance Ave. with graveside service to followed in West Tennessee Veterans 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.