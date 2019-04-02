Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Michael D. "Widetrack" Blackwell

Memphis, TN

Michael D. "Widetrack" Blackwell, 74, lifelong Memphian, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Born on February 21, 1945, he was one of three children of the late Ceylon B. & Eleanor McCormick Blackwell. He graduated from Central High School where he played on the last championship football team. He then graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelors degree in business and was a member of the SAE Fraternity. He recently retired from the Shelby County Land Bank, in real estate sales.

Along with his parents Michael was also preceded in death by his brother George Kerns. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Susan M. Blackwell; daughters Kathleen (Billy) Hendrickson of Roanoke, VA, Samantha (R.W.) Miles of Memphis; sons Patrick (Sue) O'Hearn, Nathan Miles, and Aaron (Stephanie) Miles; four grandchildren William, Griffin, Davis, and Connor; and brother Ceylon (Lucy) Blackwell, Jr. of Memphis.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, April 3 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 5217 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119 with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery.

Mike "Pop" will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 2, 2019
