Michael D. Madkins

Michael D. Madkins Age 54, died on May 21, 2020, Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways. A graveside service will take place at Memorial Park South Woods at 10:00 a.m., 5485 Hacks Cross Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park South Woods
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
901-327-9360
May 27, 2020
Micheal will be remembered by my family for his smile, kind sprit, caring and kind heart. He has been a part of our family for over 20. Micheal you will be so missed. Fly high my dear friend. Where you will have no pain. God gained a special Angle last week. Look forward to seeing you again.
Patti Davis Bennett
Friend
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
May 27, 2020
So sorry to have heard of Michaels passing. I knew him as fun guy with plenty of laughter. The family have my deepest condolences.
Janice Crawford Johnson
Friend
May 27, 2020
Hey Brother even after receiving several call. I still didn't want to believe that you're no longer with us. I really going to miss your unique voice calling my name out loud at work (Hey Jesse Lee) in which he knew Lee wasn't my name. Too Mother Madkins for 10 years I seen the close relationship you two had and only God can and will get you through this. R.I.P Mike no more pain.
Jesse Sanders lll
Coworker
