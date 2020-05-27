Michael D. Madkins
Michael D. Madkins

Memphis - Age 54, died on May 21, 2020, Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways. A graveside service will take place at Memorial Park South Woods at 10:00 a.m., 5485 Hacks Cross Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
