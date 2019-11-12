Services
Parker Memorial Funeral Home
476 Highway 9 North
Bruce, MS 38915
(662) 983-7365
For more information about
Michael Hardin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 AM
Parker Memorial Funeral Home
476 Highway 9 North
Bruce, MS 38915
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parker Memorial Funeral Home
476 Highway 9 North
Bruce, MS 38915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dale Hardin


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Dale Hardin Obituary
Michael Dale Hardin

Vardaman, MS - Michael Dale Hardin, 67, of Vardaman, Mississippi drifted into his eternity on Saturday, November 9,2019 at his home in Vardaman. Mike, as he was affectionally known, met the world on April 15,1952, and the first to hear his cries were parents Zelma Lou Casey Hardin Shepard and the late Thomas Allen Hardin.

Mike, a free spirit, was a man of few words but enjoyed a good laugh that was often contagious. He was skilled in the art of playing pranks, and kept an armory of comical surprises that made him a joy to be around.

Mike leaves behind an expansive family to carry his memory.

Mother, Zelma Lou Casey Hardin Shepard; brothers, Robert Hardin and Ronald Hardin; sisters, Catrina Grady, Shirly Sirrell, and Tonna Logan; Nephews, Andrew, Gary, Hunter, Les ,and Trevor; nieces, Abbey, Casey, and Chelsea; host of great nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

He was precede in death by his father, Thomas Allen Hardin..

A true celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Vardaman, Mississippi beginning at 3:00PM in the chapel.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service

Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Hardin family in making arrangements remembering Mike's life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com

Per Mike's request in lieu of flowers make donations in his memory to . 501St.JudePlace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -