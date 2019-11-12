|
|
Michael Dale Hardin
Vardaman, MS - Michael Dale Hardin, 67, of Vardaman, Mississippi drifted into his eternity on Saturday, November 9,2019 at his home in Vardaman. Mike, as he was affectionally known, met the world on April 15,1952, and the first to hear his cries were parents Zelma Lou Casey Hardin Shepard and the late Thomas Allen Hardin.
Mike, a free spirit, was a man of few words but enjoyed a good laugh that was often contagious. He was skilled in the art of playing pranks, and kept an armory of comical surprises that made him a joy to be around.
Mike leaves behind an expansive family to carry his memory.
Mother, Zelma Lou Casey Hardin Shepard; brothers, Robert Hardin and Ronald Hardin; sisters, Catrina Grady, Shirly Sirrell, and Tonna Logan; Nephews, Andrew, Gary, Hunter, Les ,and Trevor; nieces, Abbey, Casey, and Chelsea; host of great nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
He was precede in death by his father, Thomas Allen Hardin..
A true celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Vardaman, Mississippi beginning at 3:00PM in the chapel.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Hardin family in making arrangements remembering Mike's life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
Per Mike's request in lieu of flowers make donations in his memory to . 501St.JudePlace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019