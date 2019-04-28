Services
Church of the Incarnation
360 Bray Station Rd
Collierville, TN 38017
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Catholic Church of the Incarnation
360 Bray Station Rd.
Collierville, TN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of the Incarnation
360 Bray Station Rd.
Collierville, TN
Michael "Mickey" D. Wolfe, Loving Father and Grandfather, who was born March 27th 1947 in Bremerton, WA to Lt. Comdr., US Navy Roger and Ruth Wolfe, passed away the morning of April 11th 2019.

Mickey is survived by his immediate family Michael M. Wolfe (Son), Devinn N. Wolfe (Daughter-in-Law) and Ellis L. Wolfe (Granddaughter); Mary Margaret Briscoe (Daughter) and Ben Briscoe (Son-in-Law). Additionally, Mickey is survived by his brother Jim Wolfe, wife Belinda; their children, his two sisters, Louis Monacelli and her children; Cynthia Neathawk, her husband Jake Neathawk & their children.

Services will be held at Catholic Church of the Incarnation 360 Bray Station Rd. Collierville, TN 38017 on May 10th 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with Mass at 11:00am followed by a reception.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
