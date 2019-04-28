|
Michael Dennis Wolfe
Memphis, Tn
Michael "Mickey" D. Wolfe, Loving Father and Grandfather, who was born March 27th 1947 in Bremerton, WA to Lt. Comdr., US Navy Roger and Ruth Wolfe, passed away the morning of April 11th 2019.
Mickey is survived by his immediate family Michael M. Wolfe (Son), Devinn N. Wolfe (Daughter-in-Law) and Ellis L. Wolfe (Granddaughter); Mary Margaret Briscoe (Daughter) and Ben Briscoe (Son-in-Law). Additionally, Mickey is survived by his brother Jim Wolfe, wife Belinda; their children, his two sisters, Louis Monacelli and her children; Cynthia Neathawk, her husband Jake Neathawk & their children.
Services will be held at Catholic Church of the Incarnation 360 Bray Station Rd. Collierville, TN 38017 on May 10th 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with Mass at 11:00am followed by a reception.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019