Michael Edwin Eanes passed away December 26, 2019 after heart failure. Michael was born December 28, 1954 in Memphis, TN. He was a 1973 graduate of Memphis Catholic High School. Mike was a successful salesman and always liked to share a laugh with others. He loved fishing and keeping up with current events.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Eanes. He leaves behind his mother, Marjorie Eanes, brother Mark (Debbie) Eanes, sister Mary (Duane) Sell, nephews John and Scott Eanes, Theo and Ben Sell and niece Margaret Sell, all whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 4180 Leroy Avenue in Memphis, with Funeral Mass at 10:00 am.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019