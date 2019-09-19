|
Michael Grandi Robilio
Memphis - Michael Grandi Robilio, 62, of Memphis, was called to his eternal reward on Monday, September 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Fred Robilio, Sr. and Rose Grandi Robilio, and siblings, Mari Angela Robilio and John Fred, Jr.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Dena Robilio Lawing (Al) of Kentucky, Richard Robilio of New Mexico, Ralph E. Robilio, Tonia Robilio Graf of North Carolina, Nelsa Robilio of Memphis, four nieces and nephews, Lisa Lawing of Arizona, Richard Lawing (Rhonda) of Kentucky, Starr Sampietro Woods(Caan) of the UK, and Jason Graf (Danielle) of Tennessee and many loving cousins and extended family members.
As the owner of Robilio's Sidecar Cafe, Michael dedicated 19 years of his time, love and resources to numerous charities, especially , Ronald McDonald House and the Wild Pigs Poker Run.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 20th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made in Mr. Robilio's name to , The Rose Grandi Robilio Memorial Fund (262 Danny Thomas Plaza, Memphis, Tennessee 38105).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019