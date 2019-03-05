|
Michael Howard McMasters
Memphis, TN
Michael Howard McMasters, 66, of Bartlett, TN passed away on March 1, 2018. Mike was the beloved father of Melissa and Daniel, father-in-law of Iryna, grandfather of Matviy and Anya, brother of Lisa Huntington (Jeff) and Roger McMasters, husband of the late Kathy Taylor McMasters, and son of the late Howard and Mary McMasters. He also leaves behind countless loved ones who enjoyed his playful sense of humor, love of reading, lifelong adoration of the Memphis State Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, eclectic musical taste, and encyclopedic knowledge of the Beatles. Mike was dedicated in his Christian faith and his family rejoices with him as he receives God's peace. The Family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 9 at the chapel at Independent Presbyterian Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the McMasters family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019