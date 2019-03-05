Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Michael McMasters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McMasters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Howard McMasters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Howard McMasters Obituary
Michael Howard McMasters

Memphis, TN

Michael Howard McMasters, 66, of Bartlett, TN passed away on March 1, 2018. Mike was the beloved father of Melissa and Daniel, father-in-law of Iryna, grandfather of Matviy and Anya, brother of Lisa Huntington (Jeff) and Roger McMasters, husband of the late Kathy Taylor McMasters, and son of the late Howard and Mary McMasters. He also leaves behind countless loved ones who enjoyed his playful sense of humor, love of reading, lifelong adoration of the Memphis State Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, eclectic musical taste, and encyclopedic knowledge of the Beatles. Mike was dedicated in his Christian faith and his family rejoices with him as he receives God's peace. The Family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 9 at the chapel at Independent Presbyterian Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the McMasters family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now