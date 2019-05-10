|
|
Michael Jason Burrows
Eads - Mr. Michael Jason Burrows, age 33, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence in Eads, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service time beginning 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Marks Cemetery.
Mr. Burrows was an avid outdoors man, very crafty with his hands and was a welder/rigger. Those whom he leaves behind include his wife Heather Burrows of Eads, TN; two sons Hunter Bland Burrows and Asher Hayes Burrows of Eads, TN; his parents Michael & Lisa Burrows of Eads, TN; two sisters Crystal Dawn McMillen of Collierville, TN; Allison Michelle Young (Jeremy) of Benton, LA; one brother Hunter Winston Burrows (Cynthia) of Abilene, TX; maternal grandparents Hugh & Kathleen Hathcock of Marks, MS; paternal grandparents Ralph & Barbara Burrows of Rossville, TN.
The family request you consider Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for memorial contributions.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019