Michael John Snider

Michael John Snider Obituary
Michael John Snider

Memphis, TN

Michael John Snider of Germantown, TN Age 61 passed away on April 8, 2019. Mike was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in Chicago and Memphis. Mike was passionate about all things aviation and music, especially the Blues. Mike retired from FedEx after 35 years as a lead aircraft mechanic. He was known as "The Slide King" for his hobby of making artisan cigar box guitars. Mike was the father of two sons Jack Christopher and Michael Scott, and the oldest of five siblings, Richard Snider, Anita Ozier, Margie Kjellin and Tracey Wallace. Mike is at peace.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019
