Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cushman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Cushman


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lee Cushman Obituary
Michael Lee Cushman

Oakland - Michael Lee Cushman, 44, passed away February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends that he had touched in some small way throughout his short, yet very memorable life. He was born April 1, 1975, in Millington, Tennessee the son of Ruth Cushman.

Michael was known as a truly gentle giant to his family and friends. His life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.

Throughout Michael's long bout with cancer, he never lost his quick wit and timely sense of humor.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Sonia Cushman of 17 years, sons Aidan and Evan of the home; his mother Ruth Cushman of Millington, TN; brother Kenneth and wife Kendra Cushman of Quantico, VA; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will gather from 12:00 p.m. until a celebration of life service begins at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, or Methodist Alliance Hospice of Memphis. Online condolences, and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -