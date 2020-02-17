|
|
Michael Lee Cushman
Oakland - Michael Lee Cushman, 44, passed away February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends that he had touched in some small way throughout his short, yet very memorable life. He was born April 1, 1975, in Millington, Tennessee the son of Ruth Cushman.
Michael was known as a truly gentle giant to his family and friends. His life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Throughout Michael's long bout with cancer, he never lost his quick wit and timely sense of humor.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Sonia Cushman of 17 years, sons Aidan and Evan of the home; his mother Ruth Cushman of Millington, TN; brother Kenneth and wife Kendra Cushman of Quantico, VA; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather from 12:00 p.m. until a celebration of life service begins at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, or Methodist Alliance Hospice of Memphis. Online condolences, and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020