|
|
Michael Merlin Turnmire
Collierville
Mike passed on Saturday, January 19, 2019 due to multiple health complications that fatally developed over the last several years, yet all due to natural causes. He is survived by his one son Scott Turnmire (Rhonda), one daughter Tracy (Brett), three grandchildren (Madison, Brooke, and Hunter), four brothers Larry Turnmire (Carol), Tom Turnmire (Julie), Ronnie Turnmire (Sharon), and Rory Turnmire (Melanie). He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Turnmire, his mother Elinor Turnmire, and his father Merlin John Turnmire.
He also had an abundance of special nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives that will miss him terribly. He was a very caring man, with exceptional work ethic, and a passion for sports.
We know in our hearts that he is in a better place, no longer suffering, and most importantly, back together with his wife of 48 years.
Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of sympathy and we greatly appreciate all of your kind words. We realize how truly blessed we are to have such wonderful friends and family during times like this. Your expressions of sympathy will never be forgotten.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019